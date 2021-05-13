Possible Water Service Interruption in Ballinger, Texas

BALLINGER, Texas – As the City of Ballinger connects individual supply lines to our new water mains installed along 2nd Street and Hamilton Avenue, nearby residences will experience brief interruptions in their water service on Monday, May 17th between the hours of 8:00am and 5:30pm. Residences along 4th Street near Broad Avenue / Hamilton Avenue may also experience brief interruptions as the old water line is decommissioned.

Additionally, repair of the distribution line leak at the intersection of 5th Street and Broad Avenue continues. Although most residences around this project will not experience an interruption in their water service, some in the area of 4th and 5th streets may notice brief intermittent interruptions on Monday (5/17) and Tuesday (5/18) as we complete repairs.

We continue to take steps to minimize these interruptions and appreciate your patience as we work to improve your utility services.

Courtesy: City of Ballinger, Texas

