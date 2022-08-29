SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announced the closure of SAC Avenue and Oxford Avenue as construction on College Hills Boulevard continues.

SAC Avenue west of the College Hills intersection and Oxford Avenue east of the College Hills intersections will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 29th.

According to the City of San Angelo, citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M Avenue to Oxford Drive to access the eastern portion of Oxford Drive. Southbound travelers can take Stanford Drive to Dartmouth Drive to Clark Drive to access the western part of Sac Avenue.

This construction is roadway, drainage system, underground utilities, and signal upgrades that College Hills Boulevard is undergoing.

