SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley law enforcement officers are marking National Police Week with multiple events happening from May 15 through May 19.

Dozens of local law enforcement officers and family members gathered today, May 15, at the Texas Department of Public Safety Office off of Loop 306 to honor law enforcement officers who work every day along with those that have lost their lives.

Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna said, “If we have the laws to enforce then we will enforce them.”

“You won’t wake up in the morning and read in the newspaper that the police have surrendered to a bank robber,” he continued. “That doesn’t happen.”

“That’s our greatest weapon is our dedication, our moral and physical courage to do that.”

Police Week will continue Tuesday night with a 1.5-mile run/walk starting at the San Angelo Police Department. The first 50 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt.