SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been an increase in fake posts circulating in various San Angelo Facebook groups.

The San Angelo Police Department shared via social media, on Dec. 6, that these fake posts depict missing children, people who have been injured and dangerous criminals on the loose.

The picture is a fake posting shared by the San Angelo Police Department that contains false information in San Angelo.

Though it is unknown who is creating the posts, SAPD shares that people should take the time to consider if what they are reading is credible.

The post by SAPD says that sharing these posts can create panic.

Citizens are reminded to contact the police department to confirm any information if they are in doubt.