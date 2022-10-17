SAN ANGELO, Texas — Information released by the San Angelo Police Department reveals that a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Industrial Ave. left a 20-year-old man in critical condition on Saturday night.

According to a statement issued by police, a motorcyclist was traveling east on Knickerbocker Road at a high rate of speed when he collided with a silver Honda Civic at the intersection of Knickerbocker and Industrial Ave.

Police say the rider was critically injured during the crash and was transported to Shannon Medical Center. The driver of the Civic was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.