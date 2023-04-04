SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has released information regarding a possible robbery that forced Rio Vista Head Start into a lockdown.

According to the release, at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, SAPD was dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 2918 S. Bryant for a possible Robbery in progress. Upon arrival, police notified the staff at Rio Vista Head Start and the campus was placed in lockdown.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was theft and not a robbery as it was initially reported. SAPD determined that there was no danger to the students and staff at Rio Vista and the lockdown was lifted.

The incident is being investigated by SAPD and no arrests have been made at this time.