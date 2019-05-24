Police raid on Bell Street residence yields meth, cocaine, and marijuana

Investigators with the Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. Bell Street.

The warrant, issued by District Judge Ben Woodward, named 25-year-old Matthew Porter and 26-year-old Miranda Camarillo to be in possession of Methamphetamine at the residence.

Porter, Camarillo, and 30-year-old Jeremy Socko were detained during the search, which resulted in the discovery of suspected Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with narcotics distribution.

Porter and Camarillo were charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana. Socko was charged with State Jail Felony Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

The Department’s Anti-Crime Unit, K9 Unit, Patrol Division, and members from the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted with today’s operation.