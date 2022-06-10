SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating the drowning death of a toddler that happened on Thursday in north San Angelo.

According to a statement issued on Friday, June 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the Resort at Riverside apartments shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a possible drowning. When officers arrived they found an unconscious 4-year-old boy and attempted to revive him with CPR.

Paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department arrived and took the boy to Shannon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is under investigation by the Crimes Against Children and Crime Scene Divisions. Information will be released as it is available.

