SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker.

All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital.

Officers report this morning, October 16, 2022, that the police activity on Knickerbocker is directly related to the late-night crash and officers were taking measurements of the scene.