Police arrest four teens after stolen vehicle, foot pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, San Angelo police a stolen Ford F150 at the Stripes on Chadbourne St.
The driver of the Ford refused to stop for the patrolman and led him on a brief chase, before the driver collided with a tree and nearby fence on 30th street.
In a press release from the police department they said:
Following the collision, multiple suspects exited the truck and fled the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, four suspects were taken into custody without further incident. Two remain at large.
The stolen truck’s 16-year-old male driver was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention in Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention on Foot, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol. Another male juvenile, age 15, was arrested for Evading Arrest Detention on Foot, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, and a Juvenile Directive to Apprehend Warrant. The juveniles were transported to the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center. Two other teens, identified as 18-year-old Ricardo Lopez and 17-year-old Jonathon Lopez, were charged with Evading Arrest Detention on Foot and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information about the two suspects who remain at large, call the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.