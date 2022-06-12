SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 7:42 AM the San Angelo Police Department sent out a nixel alert to avoid the area of 2000 block of Armstrong.

The main road has been taped off to all through traffic and extends several blocks.

According to the alert, the severity is minor- with little to no threat to life or property, and responsive action is expected and should be taken soon (within the hour). This currently falls under General emergency and Public Safety.

E 20th and Holcomb Street