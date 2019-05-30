Plumbers in Texas will soon not need a state license to operate their business

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A new course of action is causing worry among local homeowners and business owners.

Plumbers in the Lone Star State will no longer be required to have a license to operate their business.

That means, they will won't be subject to state regulations, since lawmakers at the 2019 Texas Legislative Session did away with the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.

“This organization was really in need of some adjustments, it needed to be done away with, and so the legislature proposed that it would come under the T.D.L.R., which is the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation,” explained Kristen Oliver who is the Executive Officer of the Home Builders Association.

However, Senate Bill 621, which would have transferred the regulatory oversight to the T.D.L.R., did not pass the Texas House.

That means, starting September 1, 2019, anyone will be able to call themselves a plumber.

“You hire the handyman on Facebook that says he’s a plumber. After September 1st there’s nothing to shut him down to say he can’t say that he’s a plumber, but he goes and floods your house, causes tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. You’re out of money in your own pocket because he no insurance, he has no business, he has nothing,” warned Tanner Kolster, who is the owner of Kolster Plumbing Inc.

“There’s a lot of regulation in the plumbing industry, and for good reason, they’re working with gas lines, water lines, situations where you need a lot of expertise,” detailed Oliver.

This measure is causing homeowners and business owners, alike, to fear the future.

“We’re just very very concerned, that this is going to really just create a lot of chaos,” described Oliver.

“As myself, 18-years in this business, this could be very bad. This is my livelihood,” expressed Kolster.

Plumbers are now calling for special session to fix this standing.

However, on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he had no plans to have one.