SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the July 17, City Council meeting, the council discussed a grant that could be used to replace the playgrounds at Mountainview and Bell.

According to the Report to Mayor and City Council, the Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) has proposed to use funds they have received in a grant to replace playground from the Texas Health and Human Services to implement community-wide projects that promote behavioral health and wellness.

This will provide $94,000 for the current fiscal year and, pending availability from TX HHSC, $94,000 for Fiscal year 23-24.

The City’s responsibility is to replace the playgrounds at Mountainview and Bell

Parks. The Mountainview park playground would need to be installed and open to the public by March 2024 and the Bell park playground by October 2024.

The funds will cover the full cost of the playground equipment, fall zone material, concrete work, benches and other construction costs. City staff will provide the construction and installation. There will be an increase of $2,000 per year to add fall zone material to each playground.