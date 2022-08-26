SAN ANGELO, Texas — A locally-owned and operated brewery is looking to get San Angelo hoppin’.

Plateau Brewing Co. will host the business’s second annual ‘Plateauberfest’ event on Saturday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at 214 South Chadbourne Street and in the adjacent parking lot.

A nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, the event is free to attend and open to the public and family-friendly. Attendees can look forward to a variety of craft beer brewed by Plateau Brewing Co., live music, Texas BBQ and delicious German fare provided by Southern Smoke BBQ, fun activities and an Oktoberfest-style stein hoisting competition.

“Plateau Brewing Company hosts many events throughout the year, but nothing compares to Plateauberfest,” said Michael Choate, co-founder of Plateau Brewing Co. “This year we will continue the tradition of craft beer, German food with a Texas twist, and support for our community. We can’t wait to see all of y’all in the taproom!”