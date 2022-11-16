SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local entrepreneurs competed to develop and expand their businesses to win cash prizes in the 2022 San Angelo Business Plan Competition. Of the 37 entries in the competition, three made the finals and the winners were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Development Corporation meeting that took place at City Hall.

Plateau Brewing Company, a brewery and taproom in downtown San Angelo, was awarded the $40,000 grand prize. Managed by Michael Choate, Ross Baxter, Dan Adney and Luke Horton, they operate out of a historic building on South Chadbourne. According to the release, the competition earnings will be put towards the building of a new shaded patio, which will include an elevated stage for outdoor music, speakers and TVs, heaters and more. The patio will expand Plateau’s seating capacity by up to 20% and include features to make it comfortable for patrons year-round.

Reyes Diesel Service, a commercial diesel repair shop was awarded the second-place prize of $20,000. Owned by Guadalupe Reyes and his wife Patricia Garza, they will use the earnings to purchase additional inventory of parts, as well as a computer system to help track the inventory, doing so will significantly decrease turnaround time and allow the business to expand to sell truck parts.

The $10,000 third-place prize was awarded to The Bearded Barista. Owned by husband-wife duo Nat and Kim Turney, The Bearded Barista is a locally owned and operated coffee roastery and shop that also offers eats such as bagels, paninis and an array of baked goods. With the winnings, they plan to start the expansion of The Bearded Barista Express, a mobile coffee shop that would also provide catering services for public or private events and parties.

The City of San Angelo Development Corporation, which administers the half-cent sales tax for economic development, funds the $70,000 in cash prizes. Winners also received in-kind rewards and may be eligible to apply for COSADC’s Business Factory incubator program located at the Business Resource Center downtown.