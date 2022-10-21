A view of Kids Kingdom in San Angelo including a green, twisting slide courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A plaque and bench will be revealed at Kids Kingdom in honor of a San Angloan and Uvaldey student at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a release from Discover San Angelo, this plaque and bench honoring Uziyah Garcia who lost his life during the Uvalde shooting last year will be in front of Kids Kingdom, to the right side.

Sergio Garcia said that he and his kids have fun memories of this park in San Angelo. Sergio recalls times when he and the children, including Uziyah, would roll down the hill in front of the visitor center when it snowed. This hill is directly in front of the bench.

Discover San Angelo shares that Kona ice donated the bench and plaque in honor of Uziyah.