SAN ANGELO, Texas – Plan out your trip to Wild West Fest before the festivities begin with parking lots, road closures, entrance, and more!

Avenues A and B will be blocked off beginning July 30th for the country festival. Attendees can find parking off South Oakes Street near the San Angelo Railway Museum, East Avenue A, East Avenue B, and East Avenue C according to a map from Wild West Fest.

Uber and Lyft rides can enter onto East Avenue B, traveling east onto Orient Street then exiting on East Avenue A.



Foot trucks will be located along East Avenue A near the Municipal Pool.

Wild West Fest wayfinding map showing the entrance to the festival grounds on Orient Street, Uber and Lyft area, parking and Food Trucks along East Avenue A.

City of San Angelo Wild West Fest map showing festival area, entrance along Orient Street, Food truck area on East Avenue A and the Uber and Lyft route.

Once at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage multiple restrooms, bars, and water stations can be found along with exits.

Three bars will be at the festival near the left of the stage and right of the stage along with another near the back of the festival grounds on the left side.

Restrooms can be found on the left and right sides of the venue, near the bars, located towards the front of the River Stage.

Water stations will be near the restrooms on the right side of the venue near the Municipal Pool and an exit. Two other water stations will be set up on either side of the VIP section in the middle of the festival grounds.

Two more exits can be found on either side of the River Stage. The fourth exit is along the left fence near the back of the River Stage grounds.

This map is courtesy of Wild West Fest.

The City of San Angelo shared the Municipal Pool will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., however, swimming guests will have to park further away.