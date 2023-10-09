SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Yellowstone actor, Cole Hauser, made an appearance in San Angelo on October 9 to debut Free Rein Coffee, a new western coffee shop.
Free Rein Coffee was founded by Hauser, ‘on the pursuit of the American dream’. He wanted to create a coffee brand that embodied the spirit of the west, the spirits he saw in the lives of hardworking cowboys.
To make this dream a reality, Hauser partnered with three of his friends, Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson. From there, they searched West Texas for a roaster and found the Deckers a family who have been roasting coffee in San Angelo for over 25 years.
“It’s a real honor to be here, to know where it all started,” said Hauser,” You always have to start with the roots.”
Free Rein Coffee is located at 901 South Oakes Street, formally known as Long*Horn Coffee Co. The company was bought almost a year ago, and Free Rein celebrated their official rebranding October 9.