SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A circus unlike any other is ready to dazzle San Angeloans with their unique tricks and amazing acrobatics beginning Thursday, March 2.

Concho Valley Homepage staff got a sneak peek at one of the performances that will be taking the stage during the Circus Italia Water Circus.

Here is when you can catch the shows this weekend:

Thursday, March 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Find out everything you need to know about Circus Italia Water Circus shows by following the link below:

Front entrance to Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

A look inside the big top of the Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Crew preparing equipment for a performance for a performer from Cirque Italia Water Circus. Photography by Ashtin Wade

A performer of Cirque Italia Water Circus posing to begin her routine. Water shoots up around her. Photography by Ashtin Wade

A Cirque Italia Water Circus performer holding onto a bar that connects a cable to her hair as she flys above the stage. Water shoots up around her as she dazzles the audience. Photograph by Ashtin Wade