SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Multiple ceremonies were held in San Angelo on Monday, May 29 to honor and remember those that served in the military that are not with us today.

Memorial Day services started at San Angelo’s historic Fort Concho. Lt. Col. John McAllister, commander of a military intelligence battalion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, spoke at the ceremony in front of the fort’s Headquarters building.

Three men smiling for a picture at the All Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony.

This ceremony was organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution with the Sons of Confederate Veterans providing color guard and salutes. Members of the Texas Salvation Army Band also performed.

Following Memorial Day at Fort Concho the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Service was held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mathis Field Airport.

Members of Chapter 457 organized the service which includes tributes to military veterans and those lost during the Vietnam War.

Pictured: William Frentz a Weblo with Pack 22 on the left and Lily Middlebrooks with Troop 5186 on the right during the All Veterans Council Memorial Day service.

“They don’t know they have this liberty and they have this country because people fight for the liberties that we have and the type of life that we have,” said Cruz Holguin. “And I know that our country is not always united with political things but ultimately why does everybody want to come to the U.S.A? Because this is the greatest nation in the world.”

The All Veterans Council held its 56th annual Memorial Day Ceremony on the front lawn of the Tom Green County Courthouse Monday evening. Dozens of citizens, veterans and military personnel joined the All Veterans Council for the rededication of the Abbott 27 monument and laid service wreaths.

Goodfellow 17th Training Wing Commander Col. Matt Reilman said, “It’s a day to remember and you can see it when we say welcome home to our Vietnam veterans like we have for the first time in 50 years this year. It’s important to all the families that we remember and say the names of the loved ones who have fallen or gave a lot of their own time and of course their own personal sacrifice to serve in the united it means a lot to those serving today because they know that all of our sacrifices are not forgotten.”

