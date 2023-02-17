SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Congressman Pfluger held a ribbon cutting for his new office in downtown San Angelo.

The office will be open full-time to assist constituents experiencing issues with federal agencies like the VA, IRS, Social Security office, Passport Agency, and more.

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

The new office is located at 135 West Towhig. Pfluger also has local offices in Midland, Oddessa, Llano and Brownwood.

“It’s just transparent and open and accessible, and I think that’s exactly what government needs to be,” said Pfluger.

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

Congressman Pfluger’s new office Photo by Dusty Ellis

During the open house, Pfluger also presented Jan Lentz with a plaque with a speech given by Congressman Pfluger on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.