SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization raised over 5 thousand dollars to further the education of women in San Angelo. Something secretary Debra Dawkins says is their main goal.

“We want women to have a chance with us that maybe they don’t have a chance with else where,” said Dawkins.

They hosted ‘Purses for every occasion at First United Methodist Church where guests were able to bid on new and gently used purses.

“We auctioned 100 purses that were generously donated from community members. We had our celebrity category where we had the mayor’s purse, we had the honorable Marylin Boosie’s purse,” said FG Chapter member, Mimi Clark.

The San Angelo chapter’s main goal is to create a sisterhood and raise money to help women reach their educational goals.

“This purse auction created the seed money to start a scholarship that can hopefully benefit someone here locally. So, if you have a young girl who is just maybe kind of looking for sisterhood or you’re looking for money to go to school, we have all kinds of support and scholarships,” said Clark.

The San Angelo FG chapter has already helped 13 women and hopes to expand on the types of scholarships given out.

“We have people who are coming from other countries and getting doctorates here and there planning to take that expertise back to their home country and that is one of the scholarships that we support,” said Dawkins.

For more on ways to join the sisterhood, you can contact Mimi Clark or Debra Dawkins at 325-234-9812.