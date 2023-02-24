SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) will be making his way to parts of the Concho Valley.

Town hall meetings will be taking place in various on March 3 and March 6 in the following towns:

Menard

Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Community Room at the Menard Public Library

Junction

Friday, March 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kimble County Historical Museum

Winters

Monday, March 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winters Community Center

Bronte