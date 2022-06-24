WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative August Pfluger praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision on Friday.

In a statement released minutes after news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Pfluger said “This is a day that the pro-life movement has prayed for and worked toward for 50 years.”

“Every life is precious,” read the statement. “I will continue pushing to protect and defend unborn children. Nothing can be more important.”