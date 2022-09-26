CHRISTOVAL, Texas – Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval will be hosting the first annual Pfluger Pfest: Concho Valley LIVE featuring Case Hardin and The Cory Morrow Band at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 with free entry to the public.

“It is time to celebrate our country,” Rep., August Pfluger with Concho Valley Homepage staff.

Even with the chaos and craziness of life, events like Pfluger Pfest: Concho Valley LIVE give people the chance to pause and soak in the things around them.

“With so many things going on these days and so many activities, rarely do we get the opportunity just to stop and pause, to be thankful for where we live, what we have and the freedoms that we have,” Rep., Pfluger explained. “That’s what Pfluger Pfest is all about.”

Not only is this festival the perfect chance to slow down from day-to-day life, but it is also a great way to support local businesses and talent like Case Hardin.

“We love highlighting local businesses and Cooper’s in Christoval is one of those local businesses that has brought our community together in so many different ways through so many different events,” said Rep., Pfluger. Rep., Pfluger continued explaining how Cooper’s BBQ is a family-friendly event with something for everyone to do rather is be live music or playing games. “Mark Cooper has done a nice job, especially through the pandemic,” Rep. Pfluger shared about Cooper’s BBQ. “It does not matter your age, there is something for everyone and parents can bring their kids.”

For those thinking Plfuger Pfest: Concho Valley LIVE will be a political event, Rep., Pfluger shares it will not be what people think.

“This is not going to be an overtly political event,” he explained. “This is going to just be a time for us to celebrate living in Texas, the Concho Valley and celebrating this great country.”

Food and drinks will be served at Pfluger Pfest: Concho Valley LIVE by Cooper’s BBQ. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and are welcome to bring their own beer. There will be a $20 cooler pass.

Although this event is free to the public, those that are going to attend must register on Rep., Pfluger’s website. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., performances will start at 6 p.m.