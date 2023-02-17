SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Congressman August Pfluger recognized long-time Constituent Services Representative, Jan Lentz, after her retirement from the San Angelo Congressional Office after a distinguished career of incredible service.

In a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pfluger commended Lentz on her seven years of service as a Constituent Services Representative.

“Jan has devoted her time and talents to the people of the 11th District of Texas by serving as a Constituent Services Representative, and helping thousands of veterans and constituents along the way. I wish I could fully express the impact Jan has had throughout her lifetime of service,” said Pfluger.

Prior to working in Pfluger’s office, Lentz served at the Department of Veterans Affairs, working with veterans diagnosed with PTSD and other conditions. Since completing her master’s degree in Social Work in 1998 and receiving her licensing for Clinical Social Work and Board Approval, Jan has continuously cultivated a community of trust and care. She has changed the lives of so many, including those in the Vietnam support group she has led for over 15 years. Most recently, Lentz served the community of Uvalde immediately after the tragedy last year.

Lentz has spent her entire career serving others and her greatest impact, according to Pfluger, was through her work with veterans and their families in our community.

“Over the years, Jan has secured countless benefits for veterans and impacted thousands of veteran families,” said Pfluger.”Last year alone, Jan returned over one hundred thousand dollars in taxes back to constituents, a goal she set and exceeded.”

One of Lentz’s passions is making pottery, and she has used this talent to inspire hope and healing in our community. She turned her love of pottery into the “Poppy Project”- a 2019 dream project that brought Concho Valley veterans together to handcraft one thousand poppies out of clay.

“Jan is someone we all wish we could be more like, said Pfluger, “She consistently gives her all with no desire for personal recognition. As she now moves into her new chapter of retirement, we are grateful for all she has done for our community and as a part of our family.

Jan Lentz Photo by Dusty Ellis

During a ribbon cutting for August Pfluger’s new office in Downtown San Angelo Lentz was presented a plaque with Pfluger’s words of praise on it.

“Never underestimate anyone that you meet, that has the determination and potential that they have and thank you for allowing me to serve this community, ” said Lentz.