SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — U.S. Representative August Pfluger (R-TX) commended the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joseph Biden’s student debt cancellation plan on Friday.

This ruling marks a crucial victory for fiscal responsibility, individual accountability, and the principles that underpin our economic system,” Pfluger said in a statement issued shortly after the court’s decision on Friday morning, June 30, 2023.

“President Biden’s $400 billion student loan bailout program was wrong from the start and now the Supreme Court has rightly ruled it unconstitutional,” said Pfluger. “Hard-working Americans should not be burdened with increased taxes to pay the bills for those who willingly took on—and have yet to pay off—their debts.”