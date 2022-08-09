WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative August Pfluger is calling for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before Congress following the execution of a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump.

“America’s trust in our Justice Department has reached its lowest point in history,” said Pfluger in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. “Raiding the home of a former president is the type of action that authoritarian governments take to dispose of political threats.”

According to a report by the New York Times, the search appeared to be focused on records that Trump took to the Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House.

“If this raid deals with President Trump’s handling of documents, then every American needs to wake up and understand the magnitude of this event,” said Pfluger, who characterized the search as the continuation of a series of plots against the former President by members of the Democratic Party, the media, and unnamed government officials.

Pfluger went on to call on Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump in August of 2017, to come before the House Judiciary Committee.

“The lack of information over the last 12 hours from the DOJ is also deeply concerning. The leaders of the DOJ and FBI must be public, transparent, and accountable,” said Pfluger. “Congress is in session on Friday. AG Garland and FBI Director Wray must come before the Judiciary Committee. The American people deserve to know everything.”

