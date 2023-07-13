SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Physicians Committee sat down to talk with Concho Valley Homepage about a recent lawsuit the organization is filing against Angelo State University.

A little over half a year ago, the Physician Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint against the Texas Tech University System regarding three animal studies that took place at Angelo State University. In these studies, the Physician’s committee claims they displayed unnecessary use and cruelty in addition to killing the mice used in the experiments.

According to the committee, among the 81 mice used in this study 15 died from cannibalism, seven died from neglect or infanticide and the remaining mice were killed. The mice in the studies were subjected to wet bedding, social isolation, predator’s urine, water deprivation, a water-covered cage floor and no bedding, bright light and open field exposure, a tilted cage, altered light cycle and were forced to swim.

“We are questioning the assumption that using animals to study something is valid science,” said Deborah Press, Associate General Counsel with the Physicians Committee.

When the Physicians Committee filed an information request for closed records regarding the experiment, they were denied by the university. The denial was based on the university’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC). This committee is responsible for reviewing research protocols involving animals covered under federal policy according to ASU’s website.

According to Press, ASU’s IACUC denied the request on the basis that they are a medical committee. Press told CVHP that they do not meet the legal definition of a medical committee, which she defined as a committee of a medical school or health science center.

“We are now challenging that determination that those committees are medical committees and that those records shouldn’t be released to us,” said Press.

Mice are not under the Animal Welfare Act

According to the American Psychological Association, mice, rats and birds are excluded from the Animal Welfare Act in a short provision of the 2002 Farm Bill. The U.S. Department of Agriculture determined that if the coverage was extended to these animals, it would have a substantial financial impact on institutions and investigators.

“The Animal Welfare Act does say that any pain must be unavoidable for the conduct of scientifically valid research'” said Press, “That’s really the lowest bar of research of ethics in research.”

Press admitted the organization could not litigate the treatment of the animals in this case but told CVHP that she felt they were unlawfully denied records of the studies conducted on the mice.

What is the goal of the lawsuit?

When asked how this may affect students of the university, Press told CVHP that she hoped students would start to question the ‘default use of animals to study various phenomena.’

“I think the denial is intended to protect the status quo,” said Press. “It’s intended to protect the way that research has always been done at universities. Researchers have always been able to use animals with impunity.”

Press said communication with Texas Tech and ASU has been one-sided outside of the denial of the studies records.

“The question is what do you have to hide?,” said Press, “If you are publishing these online and nationally, maybe internationally, what are you hiding in those IACUC records that you are afraid of the public seeing?”

Press hopes that the university takes a hard look at the ethical use of animals in research and inspires reflection on how animal research is conducted.

CVHP reached out to ASU for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.