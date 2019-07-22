Peter Pan Jr. to open at Murphy Performance Hall July 26th

San Angelo, TX — Peter Pan Jr, the latest performance to be produced by San Angelo Broadway Academy, will run from Friday, July 26th, through Sunday, July 28th at the Murphy Performance Hall. The SABA ensemble will perform the TONY award winning musical, based on the book by J.M. Barrie. Flying by Foy, who has provided theatrical flying services for Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Peter Pan Live on NBC, is working with SABA to produce the show.

According to a press release for the show, ” Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children twelve-years-old and under and military ,and can be purchased in advance online through the San Angelo Performing Arts Center at sanangelopac.org, by calling the box office at 325-284- 3825, or at the door one hour prior to performances. Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. For more information contact SABA at 325-763-4807 or email info@sabroadwayacademy.org.