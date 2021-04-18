People Plant Connection to hold next gardening seminar after Earth Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The People Plant Connection in San Angelo held a seminar over the weekend for people who want to improve the draw of wildlife to their gardens. The most recent seminar had a fairly small turn out due to the change from their typical weekday events. But, those in attendance learned about planting for wildlife and a bit about rainwater capture.

Topics included plants and flowers best for attracting birds, bees, and butterflies. The seminar also covered a brief overview of rain catching tips for those who wish to help capture rainwater for use on landscaping and crops. Rainwater capture is something People Plant Connection has earned some notoriety for.

For those interested, the next seminar will take place Friday, April 23 from noon to one. “Allison Watkins will be giving that,” said Susan Stanfield, President of People Plant Connection. “It’s about foundation plants, a lot of people may have lost some shrubs and that kind of thing. She’s going to be talking about which ones to replace and, and some good varieties to replace those foundation plants with.”

Walk-ins are welcome but to sign up for the seminar, click here.