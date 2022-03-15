SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department confirms the death of a 23-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of North Bell Street.

According to the police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. During their investigation, it was determined that 23-year-old Diego Reyes Mar was walking southbound on North Bell Street in the middle of the roadway when he stepped in front of a gray 2014 Kia causing the vehicle to hit Mar.

Mar was transported to Shannon Medical Center for incapacitating injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.