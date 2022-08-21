SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has been participating in NBC’S Clear the Shelter, which is a month-long nationwide event to promote shelter pet adoptions, with a series of unique-themed adoption events.

All adoption events for NBC’S Clear the Shelter offer free adoptions of the featured pets in the event which includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip & registration and a collar with an ID tag.

Working Dogs Job Fair

This event is happening Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 1 P.M. until 7 P.M. to showcase dogs in the “working dog” class such as Border Collies, Heelers, Shepherd, Labs, etc.

CC PAWS

THINK BIG A Big Dog Adoption Event

This event is happening on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 1 P.M. until 7 P.M. to showcase some incredible dogs over 50lbs.

CC PAWS

Pittie Party

This event is happening on Saturday, August 27, from 1 P.M. until 7 P.M. to showcase some Pit Bulls and Pit Bull Mixes with free hot dogs, refreshments and music.

CC PAWS

In addition to these events PAWS also hosts $5 Saturdays allowing featured pets to be adopted for only $5. The featured pets for each week can be found on their Facebook page at Concho Valley PAWS.