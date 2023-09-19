SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley Paws has reached out to the community for help in providing shelter dogs with the proper bed to go into the Stephens Dog Dorms.

According to a post by PAWS, the Dog Dorms will be opening soon after finishing up their occupancy permit.

“We’ve had lots of setbacks and this has been one heck of a journey, but we are so blessed to have a building of our own! But before we can move dogs in, we need beds!” said PAWS.

Currently, PAWS has raised $632 towards beds but needs 35 beds with each bed costing $73-$100 each. The beds meet certain specificities required for shelter dogs, such as being solid and not fluffy to prevent them from being torn up or ingested. They are also easier to keep clean and are raised off the floor to be more comfortable for any size dog.

“If you would like to donate a dog bed to a pet that will reside with us in our new facility, please click the link below.,” said PAWS, “The beds will be shipped directly to us in time for our move in!!!!! If the total cost of purchasing a bed isn’t in your budget but you would like to donate towards that purchase, you can donate via Facebook below and we will place an order end of next week with those funds! Thank you!!!! Remember, every cent helps! A gift of $5 or $10 can help get us the beds we need.”

Donate to PAWS here.