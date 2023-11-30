SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Concho Valley PAWS has announced that the long-awaited Dog Dormitory is officially ready for business.

The Stephens Dog Dorms have had many setbacks since the project was first announced in April 2022 when the facility was reopened under a new name, the Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center. At the time, it was predicted the Dog Dorms would open in late fall of 2022.

In September 2023, PAWS asked the community for help to provide shelter dogs with the proper beds to go into the Stephens Dog Dorms. Now, over a year after the first announcement, the facility is up and running.

While the facility is now open for visitors to meet new furry friends, the Dedication and Grand Opening Celebration event will be announced at a later date.

For a sneak peek inside the dorms go here.