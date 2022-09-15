SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS has reached out to the community In light of recent events that may cause the euthanasia of hundreds of dogs in the Animal Shelter by asking the community to advocate for them and “Be The Change.”

The movement’s mission is to save as many animals from euthanasia as possible. PAWS said, “Demand to be heard! We are their voice! Killing pets is not the answer!”

Be The Change lists links for individuals to adopt, foster, volunteer, spay/neuter, advocate, and donate.

In a Facebook post on September 15, 2022 PAWS claimed that all dogs listed on pages one through eight on their adoption website, petango.com are in danger of being killed regardless of temperament, if not placed on transport or in adoptive/foster homes by the deadline which is November 30, 2022. There are currently about 219 dogs listed between pages one and eight.

As part of their Advocacy paws is currently selling shirts that read, ” Killing pets is not the answer” and another that says, ” Please Spay and neuter your pets,” for $10 each. There are additionally bumper stickers and yard signs which are listed as free but limited to two per person.

These items can be purchased on their website which can be found here.

PAWS is also asking individuals in the community to, “contact the City Manager and your City Council representative and let them know that killing pets is not the answer!”