SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — Operations Director Patrick Frerich tells us that the College Hills project will begin a big part of its schedule. Paving will begin Thursday, April 20th, on the North section of College Hills.

“We’re going to be starting to pave from Avenue N all the way down to Cumberland,” said Frerich.

The paving should be done by Monday, April 24th, but drivers should expect the project to flip sides.

“You’ll see that traffic flip over and you will be driving on a paved surface again instead of on the old existing roadway that’s a little rough and a little bumpy. It will be a better surface to drive on. Still in a construction zone but hopefully a little smoother for everybody,” adds Frerich.

Frerich says citizens described the road on College Hills as bumpy and horrendous. He now breaks down what caused those road conditions.

“The reason it was that way is because the water infrastructure underneath that road was so old and so deteriorated that it just constantly broke on us,” he said.

Workers have now put down all new infrastructure with brand-new materials that should last decades to come. Frerich adds that the storm sewer closer to the south part of College Hills towards the loop has also begun being installed.