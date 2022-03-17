SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th.

According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those in the College Hills area power is estimated to be restored around 5:00 p.m.

Those that the PaulAnn, College Hills and Veribest areas have had their power restored according to the AEP Texas map.