SAN ANGELO, Texas — Patrick Brody, Assistant Fire Chief of Administration for the San Angelo Fire Department, was appointed Interim Fire Chief, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Brody has been a member of the San Angelo Fire Department since 2001, where he’s served as the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration for the past three years.

Brody holds Master Certifications in both Aircraft and Structural Firefighting and is a Certified Incident Commander and Incident Safety Officer.

Brody has been married to his wife, Kristy, for nearly 25 years. They have two sons who are 17 and 18.