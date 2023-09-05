SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From the meteor showers to the blue moon in August, the sky above has devised several ways to keep us on our toes and in awe at the wonder around us.

Oct. 14 is another one of those days with a solar eclipse casting its shadow across parts of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This means San Angeloans will get to catch a glimpse of the moon casting a shadow on the earth as it passes the sun during the annular solar eclipse.

Since this eclipse is an annular solar eclipse, NASA shares, that the moon will be passing in between the Earth and the the sun at its farthest point from Earth. Because the moon is smaller than the sun, viewers will see a “ring of fire” in the sky around 11:50 a.m. The partial eclipse will start at 10:20 a.m. Eclipse 2024 calculates that the annular eclipse will begin at 11:47 a.m. and will last three minutes and 19 seconds with skies turning back to normal around 1 p.m.

NASA shares that this annular eclipse will be the only one for another 16 years that will be visible in the United States. The next one will be June 21, 2039.

There are multiple distinguished places in town that citizens can go to when watching the Great Eclipse of 2023. These places include:

Tom Green County Library: Stephens Central Library Angelo West Branch

Angelo State University

More information about these viewing parties and other events in San Angelo will be provided as it becomes available.