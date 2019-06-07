Partial demolition of Bell St. bridge to begin Monday, June 10th

TxDOT contractor Reece Albert, Inc. will begin the demolition of two sections of the Bell Street Bridge that were damaged when an oversized load hit the structure on Sunday, May 12. This work will begin on Monday, June 10.

UPDATED:

“Following that, we had our bridge inspectors from Austin come out and take a look at the bridge. They determined that a beam on each side had to be removed from the bridge,” said Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for TxDOT, “They’re gonna be demo-ing this 11ft. section of the bridge. It leaves the center lanes, one lane in each direction, available for traffic. Once the demolition is complete, traffic will be able to cross Bell St. again over US-67,”

As the demolition begins, there will be some significant traffic changes happening.

The Bell St. bridge, and the US-67 lanes underneath where the bridge crosses will be closed off.

“People will have to use the Bell St. exit both northbound and southbound. On the southbound side, in front of Stripes, we will have our traffic signal green most of the time to allow traffic to continually flow,” added Threlkeld.

Demolition is expected to take about two weeks.

It is important that motorists respect all barricades while they are up.

“We’re gonna ask the public to kind of bear with us. Obviously we don’t want you in the demolition zone and we want you to be safe,” Threlkeld continued.

Once the demolition process is finished, both main lanes on US-67 and one lane in each direction on the bridge will be open again to traffic. However, the bridge will eventually need more repairs.

“It’ll probably be up to a year before we complete Bell St. Bridge repairs. During that time, there’s will be intermittent closures, intermittent lane changes, and we’ll update the public as that goes on,” explained Threlkeld.



ORIGINAL:

