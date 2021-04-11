Parkside Community Church launches new community garden project

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Parkside Community Church, which has been part of the San Angelo community since 1939, began work on a community garden over the weekend. Volunteers and staff with Parkside Community Church began by planting tomatoes, zucchini, squash, jalapeños and herbs. They also took soil delivery, and look forward to having a source of fresh fruits and vegetables available to their community.

“Our goal is to engage some of the community around here,” said Bill Dendel, a council member with Parkside Community Church. “If they’d like to work we’d love to have them to come help us, that works out. And [then], when the fruit of the produce starts coming up, they’re welcome to come get what they need.”

Organizers emphasized the importance of getting outside and connecting again after over a year of isolation related to covid. Expansion of the garden is planned, and organizers pushed the importance of the garden as a learning opportunity. The next garden work days will be Earth Day, April 22 and Thursday, April 29.