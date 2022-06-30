SAN ANGELO, Texas — Parker McCollum is set to return and perform at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage (16 E Ave A, San Angelo, TX 76903) on Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. with the gates scheduled to open at 7 p.m.



This is the second time in as many years the 29-year-old will perform on the Riverstage, lastly doing so on July 30, 2021 as the headliner for Wild West Fest where he debuted his major label album “Gold Chain Cowboy” that includes hits “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You”.





The Conroe native will not be alone on the stage as he will special guest from San Antonio, singer/songwriter Mike Ryan.



Tickets have been selling in three tiers on StubWire; Premium for $85, Reserved-which has since sold out, and General Admission for $45 with a “4Pack” offer on GA tickets for $35 each. A seat map is provided on the ticket website to visually show which area of the venue you will have access to with each ticket tier.



Event details state that the show will happen “Rain or Shine” and that there will be no Lawn Chairs or Blankets allowed in the venue.



