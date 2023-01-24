SAN ANGELO, Texas — This year’s ‘Sack it. Don’t Wrap it’ campaign provided thousands of dollars to service agencies.

Every year, Palmer Feed organizes the campaign at Christmas time. On Tuesday, managers presented checks to West Texas Boys Ranch, Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding and the West Texas Rehab Center.

This year, Palmer employees sacked more than 350 gifts.

“We would like to do it each year. We would like to thank everybody who brings out presents,” said Bridget Scott, General Manager of Palmer Feed. “It’s good. Its tradition. It’s a bit of a West Texas flair.”

Each year, Palmer donates the proceeds from the three-dollar charge to wrap gifts in the iconic Palmer feed sacks.