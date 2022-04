SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Saturday Paintbrush Alley is hosting Paintbrush Alley Market Days and the Pop Art Museum will be filled with over 60 vendors including local creator, artisans, and homemakers as as well as food trucks and live music and the Railroad Museum Tractor Train!

This event is free to the public at 10 AM – 4 PM on Irving St, between Concho and Twohig.