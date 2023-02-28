SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Downtown San Angelo has announced that the first Paintbrush Alley Market Days of 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown San Angelo’s Pop Art Museum, located at 125 W. Twohig Ave., and Paintbrush Alley, located at 33 W. Twohig Ave.

According to the release, more than 70 artists and vendors will showcase their wares at the event, which also will include live music, food, and children’s activities.

Held every few months and highly anticipated among local makers and shoppers alike, PBMD draws a crowd of thousands, both from San Angelo and beyond.

PBMD was founded by Jaton Hampton, a native of San Angelo who wanted to showcase the work of local small business owners, crafters and artisans while also bringing attention to the variety of outdoor art in historic Downtown.

PBMD was first held in 2021, and each one has grown exponentially. Hampton expects the spring event to be the largest yet, both in the number of vendors and attendance.