SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley are now accepting vendor applications for their next market day scheduled for Saturday, October 15.

According to their post on Facebook, the event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It advertises over 60 vendors, artisans, artists, food vendors and live music while being family and fur baby friendly.

If interested in being a vendor, you can fill out this Google Form. The form does state that business’ must have their sales tax permit or else they can not participate. Multi-level marketing or direct sale vendors will not be accepted.