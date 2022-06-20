SAN ANGELO, Texas — In February 2022, the Ozona Chamber of Commerce partnered with “Wild Spirit Wild

Places” and other land stewardship-oriented organizations to conduct a prescribed burn training and conservation education event in Ozona, Texas.

The purpose of the Ozona Land Stewardship Blowout was to educate local residents, landowners, and visitors from around the state about responsible land stewardship and the many benefits of prescribed fire. The event spanned 2 days with 150 participants completing prescribed burn training sessions and attending seminars conducted by over 15 professionals and respected instructors in various conservation fields.

The thrilling and educational documentary can be found online at this address:

https://www.wildspiritwildplaces.org/back-burn

Approximately 65 acres underwent a prescribed burn to maintain and improve the grassland ecosystem on the generationally owned Baggett Ranch south of Ozona. The power of this collaboration with multiple organizations and agencies allowed Wild Spirit Wild Places to elevate exemplary work being done in the Texas land conservation space and create opportunities for community connection and engagement. Wild Spirit Wild Places is the non-profit arm of Texas-based Desert Door Distillery. More info can be found

at DesertDoor.com and WildSpiritWildPlaces.org











Courtesy of Wild Spirit Wild Places

Organizations that participated in the making of the documentary include; the Ozona Chamber of Commerce, Baggett Family Limited Partnership (owner of the ranch where the prescribed fire took place), Texas A & M Forest Service, Texas AgriLife Extension/Prairie Project, Quail Forever, Crockett County Volunteer Fire Department, Devils River Conservancy, Borderlands Research Institute, Texas Agricultural Land Trust, Crockett County 4H, Society for Range Management (Texas Section), International Dark Skies Association (Texas Chapter), Texas Parks & Wildlife, Upper Llano Prescribed Burn Association, Western Edwards Plateau Prescribed Burn Association, Spoke Hollow Outfitters, San Antonio Zoo and Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

The event was made possible by local support including Ozona Bank, Crockett County Soil & Water Conservation District, Triple C Hardware, Knights of Columbus, Hitching Post Steakhouse and G & H Rentals.