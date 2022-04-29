OZONA, Texas – Ozona Elementary is encouraging its students to Bike and Roll to School on Wednesday, May 4th to help promote bike safety and allow students to experience a different way of getting to school.

Students, parents and staff will be meeting at Ozona Town Square at 7 a.m. From there, participants will be biking to Ozona Elementary School at 7:10 a.m.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Office will be helping with traffic to ensure students and parents that are rolling to school in style are safe.

According to Ozona School District Nurse Farran Cathey, Ozona’s School Health Advisory Council has organized Bike to School Day since 2016. From 2020 to 2021 students did not have the opportunity to bike to school on this day due to COVID-19. This year the walking and rolling event is back with a new name.

“This year I came across a flyer that called the event ‘Bike and Roll to School Day’,” Cathey added. “I decided that we would change the name of the event to include our students in wheelchairs and younger students that might not be comfortable riding a bike yet.”

Although students have not been given the opportunity to Bike and Roll to School in the past years, the school staff hopes the event will grow and turn into an annual event.

“We don’t have many kids that bike or walk to school on a regular basis, so this is a good opportunity for our students to get to experience riding their bike to school,” said Cathey.

Ozona Elementary School is not the only school participating in this fun day of physical activity. According to Walk, Bike and Roll to School many schools are participating in the national event taking place on May 4th.

Based on information from Walk, Bike and Roll to School over 1304 reported schools are encouraging their students to Bike and Roll to School. Of those schools, 67 schools in Texas, including Ozona, are helping their students find fun ways to be physically active.