Overturned truck on loop 306 near Arden Road causes traffic slow down

San Angelo, TX - An overturned pickup slowed traffic on East Houston Harte Expressway this afternoon. The truck's right rear tire blew out and caused the back of the truck to drift into the median. The truck rolled over when the rear tire made contact with the grass. Police had to pull the driver out of the vehicle before she was taken to Shannon Hospital. The driver was the vehicle's only occupant.